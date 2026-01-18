Emergency crews respond to fire at Beaver County glass factory

MONACA, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a Beaver County glass factory on Saturday.

Crews were called to the Stoelzle Glass USA Inc. plant on Ninth Street in Monaca at 4:47 p.m., Beaver County 911 dispatchers say.

Photos from the scene show smoke and flames rising from the building.

The fire was under control, and crews were cleaning up by 6 p.m., dispatchers say.

No injuries were reported.

The fire’s cause is not currently known.

