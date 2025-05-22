Beaver teen defying odds, crossing the high school graduation stage 6 years after terminal cancer

It’s a remarkable story, a local boy turning a shocking diagnosis into a powerful journey.

Six years ago, a mother’s intuition led a Beaver family to Children’s Hospital, where they were told their 12-year-old had a rare cancer on his brain stem. He was given 12 to 16 months to live.

Tonight on 11 at 11, reporter Nicole Ford shows us how he’s defying the odds and preparing to walk across the stage with his fellow graduates, not knowing which steps may be his last.

