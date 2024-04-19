Bee-ware!: ‘Significant amount’ of bees build home near Mount Lebanon church, public library

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — If you’re heading out to Mount Lebanon, bee-ware of two locations that may have an insect infestation.

The Mount Lebanon Police Department said a significant amount of bees have made a temporary hive on the side of Southminster Presbyterian Church.

Police said caution tape has been put up around the area to warn pedestrians, but the swarm still has the potential to impact visitors walking into the Mount Lebanon Public Library as well as students walking to and from school.

Those allergic to bees are advised to avoid the area altogether until the hive moves, police said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group