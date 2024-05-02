Beer distributor in Allentown robbed at gunpoint

PITTSBURGH — A beer distributor in Allentown was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday.

Pittsburgh police said the robbery happened just after 9 p.m. in the 800 block of East Warrington Avenue.

An employee told responding officers that two male suspects entered the store, brandished firearms and robbed them at gunpoint.

The suspects got away with a large amount of cash before they ran from the scene, police said.

Detectives are processing evidence, including business and city camera footage.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group