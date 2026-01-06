Bell Acres Police Department looking to identify person in relation to check thefts

The Bell Acres Police Department is investigating a theft of checks that occurred in the 1300 block of Big Sewickley Creek Road.

The department has requested the public’s assistance in identifying an individual in relation to the theft.

Residents who have any information about the incident are encouraged to contact the Bell Acres Police Department at 412-741-3010.

