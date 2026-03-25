Bellevue police searching for missing, endangered man

BELLEVUE BOROUGH, Pa. — Police in Bellevue Borough are searching for a man who is considered endangered.

Daniel Golinski Jr., 41, was last seen in the area of Balph Avenue on Friday around 1:15 p.m.

Police believe that Golinski may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Golinski is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has grey hair, green eyes, and was last wearing grey sweatpants, a black jacket and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Bellevue Borough Police Department at 412-766-7400.

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