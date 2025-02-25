Beloved Carnegie bar won’t hold St. Patrick’s Day event amid work to rebuild from devastating fire

CARNEGIE — Riley’s Pour House has been a Saint Patrick’s Day staple in Carnegie for decades. On Monday the owners shared a message on social media that they won’t be able to host a Saint Patrick’s Day event this year.

“When I read that today it was confirmed. It was another, like, confirmed cause I think everybody’s just out of place right now,” Kristie Naples said.

Naples was on her way to work at Riley’s Pour House on Nov. 14 when she learned about the fire. Officials were called to East Main Street after 1 p.m. for a kitchen fire at the Irish Pub. That fire destroyed Riley’s and displaced residents who lived on each side of the restaurant.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Channel 11 speaks to owner of Riley’s Pour House in Carnegie after it was destroyed in fire

Naples and the 29 others who worked at Riley’s were forced to find other work.

“It wasn’t just a halt with a paycheck, it was everybody that I was used to seeing every day,” Naples said.

PHOTOS: Flames rip through restaurant in Carnegie

Naples, who also worked down the street at Duran’s Bar says she and others were hopeful that Riley’s might be able to do something for Saint Patrick’s Day - until Riley’s owners issued a statement that said in part:

“After the completion of the fire investigations, the lot has finally been released and we are now working with Carnegie, our neighbors and demolition experts to have the lot cleared for current safety concerns and for future development. Because of the timing of all of this, we are unable to host a St Patrick’s day event this year.”

“I just feel bad they’re losing out on a lot of money, a lot of revenue a lot of new people coming into town for it,” said Bobbi Jo Cantley with Duran’s.

Duran’s bartender says she’s expecting an uptick in business with Riley’s closed on St. Patty’s.

“We’re going to get slammed cause last year it was from the front door all the way back and through the dining room all the way back through the back door,” Cantley said.

Naples who has spent the past several years working on the holiday says this year she may actually get to enjoy the holiday.

“I never got to leave Riley’s on Saint Patrick’s Day. I’m hoping everybody has fun,” she said.

Naples says that the owner of Duran’s is planning to give some of their proceeds from this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day to Riley’s to help rebuild.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group