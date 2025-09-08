Beloved French bistro reopens in Lawrenceville at end of October

PITTSBURGH — A beloved bistro in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood is set to reopen after almost five years.

Poulet Bleu, located at 3517 Butler Street, will reopen on Oct. 21.

The restaurant was originally opened in 2018 by the Richard DeShantz Restaurant Group. It quickly became a staple of Pittsburgh’s dining scene, both for its food that drew rave reviews and decor that brought Parisian elegance to the Steel City.

“Poulet Bleu was always about more than food—it was about creating an experience,” said co-owner Tolga Sevdik. “We’re excited to bring that experience back to Pittsburgh and can’t wait to welcome guests again.”

The restaurant will offer dinner service from Tuesday through Saturday, reviving its refined yet approachable French menu. Diners can look forward to classic dishes such as duck confit, steak frites, Parisienne gnocchi, and escargot, as well as the renowned French onion soup.

The bar program will also return, featuring classic cocktails like the French 75 and Brandy Alexander, alongside an extensive wine list focused on French and Alsatian varietals.

Reservations for Poulet Bleu can be made exclusively through OpenTable, allowing guests to secure their dining experience in advance.

