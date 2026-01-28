Bethel Park continues remote learning through the week as many schools struggle with winter weather

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Students in the Bethel Park School District will continue remote learning for the rest of the week because of hazardous winter conditions.

Superintendent Dr. James Walsh announced the decision after assessing neighborhood roads and bus stops across the district.

He said large snowbanks and icy streets are leaving students with unsafe places to wait for buses.

“There’s no safe place for the kids to stand except on the street,” Walsh said.

District leaders say narrow roads, icy conditions and extreme cold are making travel to school buildings too dangerous.

Walsh added that road salt is not effective at the current temperatures, allowing ice to persist.

“Just mountains of snow. The salt is not working. It’s too cold for the salt to be effective,” he said.

Walsh said delaying start times would not reduce the risk and could create additional safety concerns for parents, bus drivers and students.

He also noted the importance of giving families advance notice, especially those balancing work schedules.

“When those factors are true and families, particularly working families, have to take care of their kids and remote learning, we’re going to have to give them as much notice as we can,” Walsh said.

The superintendent called the move an acceptable substitute until crews can fully clear roads and sidewalks.

One parent said the decision brings peace of mind but understands it can be challenging for families without childcare.

“Obviously I want all the children to be safe,” she said. “As a parent of two high school students, I don’t have to worry about that while I’m at work all week. In the past, I would worry about getting childcare for the week.”

The district said during Remote Learning Days, students and staff will work from home under the 2-Hour Delay schedule, and no transportation services will be provided to students attending parochial, specialty, or vocational schools.

