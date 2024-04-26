Bethel Park job fair offering over 650 positions

BETHEL PARK, Pa — The Municipality of Bethel Park and the Bethel Park Chamber of Commerce will be holding a free job fair on April 27.

The job fair will go from 9am to 12pm at the Bethel Park Community Center located at 5151 Park Avenue.

“Bethel Park is excited to hold another Job Fair for our residents and businesses community,” Bethel Park Manager Kristen Denne said. “This is a great opportunity for all generations and job skill sets to explore the various opportunities that are available locally.”

The job fair is free for employers and job seekers to attend.

“Our business community has a lot of open positions, and this is a great opportunity for everyone, but particularly Bethel Park residents, to find a job. We already have over 650 open positions that employers will be hiring for at the job fair including full-time, part-time and seasonal work,” Bethel Park Council President John Oakes said.

There are positions available in education, the trades, administration, public safety, the restaurant industry, retail and more.

Job seekers will be able to use a variety of free resources at the event. You will be able to get help with your resume, LinkedIn profile, your job search technique, interview tips and you will be able to sign up for free Bethel Park Library computer courses.

“It’s important to keep businesses healthy; we don’t like see empty store fronts,” Job Fair Team Member and President & CEO of Vericheck Technical Services, Inc. Tim Moury said. “It’s been a struggle for businesses today to get and keep employees, so this is a perfect marriage of helping Bethel Park people find Bethel Park jobs.”

To see a list of the attending companies and the open positions, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group