Bethel Park launches food drive for residents amid government shutdown

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park is launching a community food drive to support people affected by the ongoing government shutdown.

The initiative starts on Wednesday and is the result of a partnership with the South Hills Interfaith Movement (SHIM) and the Blackhawk Family Relief Fund.

Residents are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items at several locations in Bethel Park, including:

Bethel Park Police Station (5100 W. Library Ave.)

Bethel Park Community Center (5151 Park Ave.)

Reginald’s Coffee (Schoolhouse Arts & History Center – 2600 South Park Rd.)

Jugo-Slav Club (5225 N. Pennsylvania Ave.)

“As benefits are lost, we want to make sure no one is turned away,” said Mayor Jack Allen in a message to residents.

South Hills Movers is providing collection boxes, and Shop ‘n Save will contribute a donation to kickstart the effort.

Monetary donations are also welcome and can be sent to the Blackhawk Family Relief Fund (5799 Glen Ora Drive). All of those funds will be distributed through SHIM.

Food distribution will occur at SHIM’s Bethel Park location (5301 Park Avenue) on November 6 and 7 with alternative arrangements available for those unable to attend.

