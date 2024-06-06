Local

Bethel Park to open 10 new pickleball courts

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Pickleball sounds WPXI - Pickleball sounds

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park will open 10 new pickleball courts at Millennium Park Thursday evening.

“Pickleball is one of America’s fastest growing sports,” said Bethel Park Council President John Oakes. “We’re also seeing an increased interest in the sport here in Bethel Park, so we’re extremely happy to be opening these new courts this evening.”

The construction for the courts started in September 2023. It was suspended over the winter and picked back up on April 1.

The total project cost was close to $1.5 million, officials said.

“People are very happy to have these courts and they’re extremely excited,” said Bethel Park Recreation Director Jason Mentel. “We’ll be offering pickleball lessons in the future as well.”

Five courts are available for ‘free play’ with rules posted to follow such as how to rotate players if the courts are busy, and five are available to reserve through Bethel Park Recreation via www.bethelpark.net.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Gov. Shapiro signs law banning use of phones while driving in Pennsylvania
  • Triangle Tech closing permanently, school announces
  • Suspect killed in Brentwood officer-involved shooting
  • VIDEO: Suspect in 2022 Greensburg bar stabbing acted in self-defense, attorney says
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read