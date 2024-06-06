Bethel Park to open 10 new pickleball courts

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park will open 10 new pickleball courts at Millennium Park Thursday evening.

“Pickleball is one of America’s fastest growing sports,” said Bethel Park Council President John Oakes. “We’re also seeing an increased interest in the sport here in Bethel Park, so we’re extremely happy to be opening these new courts this evening.”

The construction for the courts started in September 2023. It was suspended over the winter and picked back up on April 1.

The total project cost was close to $1.5 million, officials said.

“People are very happy to have these courts and they’re extremely excited,” said Bethel Park Recreation Director Jason Mentel. “We’ll be offering pickleball lessons in the future as well.”

Five courts are available for ‘free play’ with rules posted to follow such as how to rotate players if the courts are busy, and five are available to reserve through Bethel Park Recreation via www.bethelpark.net.

©2024 Cox Media Group