Local

Bethel Park police searching for missing, endangered 86-year-old man

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Charles Shildel

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park police are searching for a missing and endangered 86-year-old man.

Charles Shildel, 86, was last seen wearing a striped shirt, gray pants and black shoes leaving the Lowe’s in Bethel Park at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Shildel is 6 feet tall and thin with gray hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 412-833-2000.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Trump assassination attempt: Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigns
  • Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $1M sold at local gas station
  • Lawsuits allege child sexual abuse of nearly 100 victims at local juvenile detention centers
  • VIDEO: Travelers still feeling effects of global IT outage
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read