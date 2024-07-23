Bethel Park police searching for missing, endangered 86-year-old man

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park police are searching for a missing and endangered 86-year-old man.

Charles Shildel, 86, was last seen wearing a striped shirt, gray pants and black shoes leaving the Lowe’s in Bethel Park at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Shildel is 6 feet tall and thin with gray hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 412-833-2000.

