Memorial Day events in several local communities have been canceled.

The ceremonies and parades in Bethel Park and Smithfield Borough are canceled due to inclement weather.

The parade in Castle Shannon has also been canceled, the police chief told Channel 11.

>>>> Scattered storms bring heavy rain, lightning to area on Memorial Day

