Scattered storms bring heavy rain, lightning to area on Memorial Day

PITTSBURGH — A couple of rounds of storms are possible today. The first will move through between 5 and 7 a.m., bringing heavy rain, lightning and potentially some gusty winds. No severe weather is expected, and we should see a nice long break in the rain from late this morning through the early afternoon.

More widely scattered storms are expected to develop after 2 p.m. A couple of those could be strong with damaging wind gusts the primary threat, but the highest severe weather threat today will be across the eastern half of the state.

The unsettled pattern continues into Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered showers and storms each afternoon. The cooling trend will continue with highs by Wednesday only in the mid-60s. A beautiful stretch of weather awaits us late in the week with nice, sunny afternoons and seasonably cool nights.

