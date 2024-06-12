Bicyclist flown to hospital after hitting car in Blairsville Borough

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — A bicyclist was flown to a local hospital after he hit a car in Blairsville Borough Tuesday.

According to the Blairsville Borough Police Department, officers were dispatched to a crash involving a car and bicycle at the intersection of N. Brady and E. Campbell Street just before noon.

A man from Blairsville didn’t stop at the sign sign posted at the intersection and hit the side of a car, police said.

The bicyclist was flown to Conemaugh Hospital. The driver was not injured.

