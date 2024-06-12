Local

Bicyclist flown to hospital after hitting car in Blairsville Borough

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Indiana County Map Indiana County Map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — A bicyclist was flown to a local hospital after he hit a car in Blairsville Borough Tuesday.

According to the Blairsville Borough Police Department, officers were dispatched to a crash involving a car and bicycle at the intersection of N. Brady and E. Campbell Street just before noon.

A man from Blairsville didn’t stop at the sign sign posted at the intersection and hit the side of a car, police said.

The bicyclist was flown to Conemaugh Hospital. The driver was not injured.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Thieves caught on camera breaking into Carrick home, driving off in owner’s car
  • NBA legend Jerry West dies at 86
  • Man charged with arson for Etna fire that damaged 2 buildings
  • VIDEO: Local high school grads still in limbo over FAFSA fiasco
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read