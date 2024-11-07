Big Balloon Build coming for holidays in Indiana County

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Indiana County will kick off the holiday season with some “big beautiful balloons.”

“It’s a Wonderful Big Balloon Build” will be held at the S&T Bank Arena this year. Over 85 artists will create holiday-themed work using around 150,000 biodegradable balloons.

“Visitors will travel through the Christmas Tree Farms of Indiana County, to the North Pole, and then back to Downtown Indiana on a journey made entirely out of balloons,” said Stuart Davies, director of the Big Balloon Build. “We are so excited to add to the festivities of the “It’s a Wonderful Life” Festival and participate in the Lucy Donnelly Lite-Up Night and Christmas Parade!”

The balloons will be built from Nov. 11 through Nov. 21. The public will be able to see the artwork after a ribbon cutting -ceremony on Nov. 21. The first public tour will take place at 7 p.m. that evening and they will continue until 10 p.m.

Tours will continue through Nov. 25 at various times. The full schedule is:

Friday 11/22

8:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Public Tours

7:00 p.m. Big Balloon Build joins the Lucy Donnelly Light-Up Night and Christmas Parade

Saturday 11/23

8:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Public Tours

Sunday 11/24

8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Breakfast with Santa

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Public Tours

5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Adult Trivia

7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Public Tours

Monday 11/25

Morning: Private Agency & School Tours

Afternoon: Popping Party

This is not the first balloon build to be celebrated. The event was first held in the United Kingdom in 2017. Only a few locations are chosen to host the Big Balloon Build annually.

Denise Chresos, the Executive Director of United Way Indiana County said she has been working for two years to bring the event to her community.

“When I first learned about the Big Balloon Build, I knew I had to bring it to Indiana County to highlight the Christmas spirit in our town,” said Denise Chresos. “I’m so excited to show off our town to the balloon artists and support the great work that the United Way of Indiana County does.”

Balloons will be donated by PremiumCowin, a manufacturer of eco-friendly balloons.

