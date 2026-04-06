Big Burrito’s Alta Via rolls out fresh pasta line to some Market District stores

Big Burrito Restaurant Group’s Alta Via is moving in to a new kind of market, rolling out fresh pastas and sauces to select Market District prepared food sections.

Alta Via has locations in Fox Chapel and Market Square, as well as a sister pizzeria concept in Bakery Square. A range of the restaurant’s pastas, including egg fettuccine, rigatoni and more as well as sauces including vodka sauce, classic red and mushroom bolognese, are now available at the Waterworks and Wexford Market Districts, with plans to expand to more soon.

“We’re seeing prepared foods as such an important growth area for fulfilling our customers needs,” Angie Ferguson, Giant Eagle senior director of prepared foods, said. “I reached out to the Big Burrito team to see if there would be some synergies there, if they would be interested in developing, because they didn’t currently manufacture food when I approached them, but if it would be something they would be interested in doing.”

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