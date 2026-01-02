Big changes coming: Pittsburgh Regional Transit to move outbound bus routes in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — Big changes are coming to Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s outbound bus routes on Fifth and Forbes avenues in Oakland.

On Sunday, the counterflow bus lane on Fifth Avenue will be permanently retired, officials say.

Here’s how things will be different:

17 outbound bus stops along the Fifth Avenue bus lane will be eliminated.

9 bus routes will be rerouted to travel outbound on Forbes Avenue.

Outbound buses on Forbes Avenue will travel with general traffic.

The changes mark a major step for PRT’s University Line Project, aimed at improving connectivity between Uptown, Downtown and Oakland.

PRT staff will be at select Fifth Avenue bus stops to help riders navigate, officials say.

A bike lane will be installed along Fifth Avenue in place of the counterflow bus lane, with a dedicated bus-only lane being installed along Forbes Avenue through Uptown and Oakland.

