Bill Belichick out, Mike Tomlin earns new NFL title

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is now the most tenured head coach in the entire NFL after the New England Patriots moved on from Bill Belichick. Tomlin’s 17 years are the hallmark of NFL consistency, and John Harbaugh has 16 years with the Ravens. Andy Reid is third, with 11 years in Kansas City.

Yet, Mike Tomlin continues to earn new hallmarks with his level of consistency at the NFL level. He has 17 consecutive non-losing seasons, which is the hallmark of his consistency, but now, he has another level of that with this mark. Of course, there have continued to be questions about Tomlin with the Steelers and his future in Pittsburgh, with Adam Schefter and Jay Glazer speculating that he could leave.

“They’re not firing Mike Tomlin, but here’s the thing that’s interesting. He’s got a year left on his contract, and there are some people around the league who believe that Mike Tomlin could decide eventually to take some time off like Sean Payton did,” Schefter said. “Maybe take a year off, we’ll see if that’s something that’s on his mind. But Mike Tomlin gets to dictate what happens here, not the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’re not firing him.

