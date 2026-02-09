Bitter cold temperatures finally starting to ease

PITTSBURGH — After a very frigid start this morning, temperatures will warm up closer to the freezing mark later in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs rising into the 40s. Fog will likely develop on Tuesday, and there is a chance of a few rain showers south and east of Pittsburgh in the evening.

Melting snow during the day will refreeze, so watch for ice spots on untreated surfaces into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will turn colder on Wednesday, with a few flurries possible in the evening; highs will be in the low to mid 30s.

The next system will move in this weekend with the chance of a wintry mix or rain.

