PITTSBURGH — Consumers are planning to skip in-person holiday shopping and search for Black Friday deals online face increased risks from scammers seeking to exploit their clicks.

With artificial intelligence allowing fraudulent operations to work faster and at a much larger scale, cybersecurity professionals urge shoppers to verify every offer before purchasing.

Dan Desko, CEO of Echelon Risk + Cyber, warned shoppers that deceptive discounts often appear convincing online. “If it seems too good to be true, it probably is,” Desko said.

He advised buyers to avoid clicking on unknown links and to trust only promotions published directly on a company’s website.

To spot fake promotions, Desko said consumers can safely inspect incoming messages to reveal the true sender.

“You can actually click on the email address where it came from, that’s safe to do,” Desko said. “And you can see that it’s coming from a random Hotmail or Gmail or some sort of spam account.”

Phone scams also pose a risk during the shopping period. Desko recommended using automated call screening tools to intercept calls from unrecognized numbers.

“There’s a feature on Apple, where you can basically say hey if there is a call from someone who I don’t have in my contact, put it through a screening process,” Desko said. “Make them state who they are and why they are calling.”

Desko also suggested limiting the personal information accessible to scammers online. Data brokers frequently compile consumer records, but applications such as Incogni can submit requests to delete that material.

“It’s submitting takedown requests and legal requests to remove my information,” Desko said. “It will alert me anytime something new pops up and asks me if I want to take it down.”

Along with technical precautions, shoppers are encouraged to talk openly with relatives during holiday gatherings. Discussing scam tactics helps ensure individuals do not feel embarrassed if they encounter fraudulent schemes and feel supported to speak up.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group