Black Political Empowerment Project Pittsburgh founder reflects on Rev. Jesse Jackson’s life

PITTSBURGH — The nation is mourning the loss of a civil rights icon.

Reverend Jesse Jackson led the civil rights movement for decades after the death of Martin Luther King Jr.

For many generations, Jackson was the embodiment of hope.

He rose to prominence, first as a young protege of Dr. King.

His life changed when King was killed in Memphis.

Jackson was there, by his side.

“It sounded like a stick of dynamite or a large firecracker. And when we turned, all we could see was police coming. Police were coming from the direction of the shot,” Jackson said.

20 years later, Jackson would announce his bid for president.

Tim Stevens with the Black Political Empowerment Project remembers seeing Jackson at Pittsburgh International Airport during one of his campaigns.

“Just a passionate person and my honor to have met him and to witness his history over the decades. He’s hard to replace if ever,” Stevens said.

Jackson founded Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

The nonprofit social justice organization said in a statement that Jackson died peacefully, surrounded by his family.

In 2017, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

Jackson had recently been in the hospital, dealing with a degenerative brain disease.

He was 84 years old.

The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission shared in a statement that “His passing reminds us that the struggle for equality is both historic and ongoing. His legacy challenges each of us to advance justice with courage and conviction.”

“The flame continues. We just have to make sure it doesn’t go out,” Stevens said.

