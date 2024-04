EAST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled a two-alarm fire in East Deer Township Friday.

Allegheny County 911 said crews were called to the 220 block of Freeport Road at 10:23 a.m. It was raised to a second alarm at 10:41 a.m.

A photo from a viewer shows heavy, black smoke billowing from a house.

Dispatch said no one was hurt in the blaze.

