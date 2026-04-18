Blackburn Center invites community to ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Blackburn Center in Westmoreland County is working to end gender-based violence with their annual event, Walk a Mile in Her Shoes.

The event is taking place on Saturday at the St. Clair Park in Greensburg.

In it’s 15th year, Blackburn Center has given the community a chance to come together, have fun and commit to action to make a difference.

Blackburn Center is inspired by the saying, “You can’t understand another person’s experience until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.” They believe that gender-based violence is not just a “women’s issue.”

By participating in Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, you become part of a movement dedicated to creating a safer, more compassionate community for everyone.

Last year, Walk a Mile in Her Shoes saw almost 1,000 people participating and they hope to surpass that number this year.

To learn more about the Blackburn Center, click here.

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