2-year-old girl’s death ruled a homicide by Allegheny County Medical Examiner

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled that the manner of death for a 2-year-old girl in Pleasant Hills has been ruled a homicide.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Sarah Darji was found unresponsive inside her home on McClellan Drive on April 7 and taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital, where she died a few days later.

Allegheny County Police said that they are aware of the medical examiner’s findings and that the investigation remains ongoing.

No other information is available at this time.

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