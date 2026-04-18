One person detained for questioning, one man killed after shooting in Bedford Dwellings

PITTSBURGH — One man is dead and another person was detained by police after a shooting in Bedford Dwellings early Saturday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers responded to a 1-round ShotSpotter alert in the 2500 block of Chauncey Drive around 2:30 a.m.

When officers got on scene they found a man unresponsive on the ground in the courtyard. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police took a man into custody for questioning. He was treated on scene for a minor graze wound to his face, police say.

A third man showed up to the hospital by private transportation with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told police that he was hit by a stray bullet in the 2400 block of Webster Avenue.

Officers did not find a crime on Webster Avenue. It’s unclear if the two incidents are connected.

Violent Crime Division detectives are investigating. The investigation is ongoing.

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