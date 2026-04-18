United Airlines flight diverted to Pittsburgh due to potential security concern

PITTSBURGH — A United Airlines flight from Chicago was diverted to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

According to United Airlines, flight 2092 from Chicago O’Hare to New York LaGuardia landed in Pittsburgh to address a potential security concern.

All 159 passengers and 6 crew members were evacuated from the plane.

Allegheny County Police confirmed that they were requested and are assisting with the investigation.

The airport is open and operational, according to the Pittsburgh International Airport.

No injuries were reported.

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