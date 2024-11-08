Blairsville bicyclist arrested, facing DUI charges

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have charged a man who was riding his bike in Blairsville with DUI.

Files were charged against Andrew Joseph Ostrawski, 31, on Thursday.

Police said the whole incident began after an officer saw him run a stop sign at the intersection of South Stewart Street and East Brown Street on Aug. 13 at 6:33 p.m. in Blairsville.

A trooper followed him until he got to a residence on Wynn Street. Ostrawski allegedly went into an apartment to “get a drink” and said he would be back to talk to the trooper. The trooper told him not to go into the apartment but reported he went inside anyway.

The trooper followed him into the house and said Ostrawski ran upstairs after the trooper tried to detain him. He closed a door to prevent the trooper from getting to him.

He was arrested after the trooper got into the room he was in, drew his Taser and ordered him to the floor.

Amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and norfentanyl were found in his blood draw taken at the Indiana Regional Medical Center.

