Blast of cold air will stay locked in with below-zero wind chills for much of this week

PITTSBURGH — The blast of cold air will stay locked in with below-zero wind chills for much of the time this week.

Scattered snow showers are possible at times; a dusting to an inch is possible through late this evening.

A Cold Weather Advisory will be in effect starting at 7 p.m. this evening through 11 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures drop near zero again tonight; wind chills will get pushed to near -16 degrees tonight into the morning.

Make sure to stay safe in the extreme cold. If you can’t stay indoors limited your time outside, make sure to dress in warm layers and wear waterproof clothing. Cover exposed skin; wear a hat, mask and gloves. Keep pets indoors. Make sure to protect indoor pipes. Stay warm and safe. Temperatures rise to the teens in the afternoon, but wind chill will stay below zero for much of the day.

Highs through the week and into the weekend will stay in the teens. Wind chill will be below zero every morning throughout the week. The cold temperatures will arrive Friday and Saturday morning with lows near record lows around -5 to -8 degrees. The record low is -5 degrees, set in 2019 for both Friday and Saturday morning.

