As blood donation numbers dwindle, American Red Cross renews call for help

It’s a message Channel 11 has been working with the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region to put out there: blood donations are down and are desperately needed this month, and the organization is trying to make it even easier for people to donate.

The Red Cross says blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in, and the numbers are not where they need to be. Volunteers have collected 50,000 fewer donations than what is needed over the last two months.

So in a renewed effort, the Red Cross has teamed up with Warner Brothers Discovery just in time for the 35th Shark Week and theatrical release of “Meg 2: The Trench” to help spread awareness and avoid going into a blood shortage, which would impact patient care.

“That could be doctors delaying treatments or elective surgeries, things like that. So we want to make sure the blood is on the shelves for the people who need it,” said Nicole Roschella of the American Red Cross.

Additionally, the Red Cross is reminding everyone that its Blood Donor App makes the process simple, starting with finding a date, time and location that works for you to easily schedule an appointment. You can also keep track of your blood journey, a popular feature for many.

“It’ll tell you exactly which hospital your blood went to and where you’re helping patients, so I think that’s a really cool kind of gift back,” Roschella said.

You can also call 1-800-Red Cross or visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule a donation appointment.

The Red Cross is offering several incentives to donors who come out to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks. Additionally, in response to the great need for blood, those who hurry in to help by coming to give through July 16 will receive a limited-time bonus $15 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice.

July 1 - 11: All who come to give will get an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Gifts.

July 12 - Aug. 12: Those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark.

July 17 - 31: Presenting donors will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium.

