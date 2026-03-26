BNY buys UK office building from Federated Hermes in 9-figure deal

An international investment management firm headquartered in downtown Pittsburgh has sold its office building in the United Kingdom to a tenant in a nine-figure transaction. The buyer happens to be one of the region’s biggest banks.

BNY confirmed on Tuesday it completed the acquisition of Federated Hermes’ building in Manchester, U.K., a 10-story facility known as 4 Angel Square. CoStar, an industry trade publication, first reported the news and said the price was, in British currency, 114 million. That is roughly the equivalent of $115.5 million in U.S. dollars.

BNY did not comment on the financial terms. It has operated in Manchester for more than two decades and, in early 2025, said the city was one of its key global hubs and that it planned to move its roughly 2,000 staffers there — then split among two buildings — to 4 Angel Square in 2026, according to Business Live. BNY is aiming for growth in a metro known for young talent and technology expertise, similar to its strategy in Pittsburgh.

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