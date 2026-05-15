Warm temperatures for the weekend, scattered showers possible

PITTSBURGH — A warmup is on the way this weekend with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and well into the 80s on Sunday. A few scattered showers or a storm may pop up Saturday evening; otherwise, most of the weekend will be dry.

The real heat arrives early next week as highs on Monday climb into the low 90s, possibly equaling the record high temperature of 91 set in 1962, and we’ll also be getting a good dose of humidity.

Monday will also be steamy with high temperatures climbing back near 90. Low temperatures won’t cool off much either, making it an uncomfortable stretch of summerlike weather.

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