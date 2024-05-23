Boating safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The river levels in the Pittsburgh region are back to normal ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. From all the wet weather this spring, there’s still an excess of debris to watch out for in the water.

“Some of them can be massive,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District River Ranger Chelsea Jones. “Whole trees in the water getting churned up. Definitely an extra hazard for boaters out there.”

Record rain washed all kinds of debris into the three rivers this spring, including trees, capsized boats and other large objects.

“Have a spotter,” said Jones.

While the water is calm and quiet, the summer boating season begins ramping up on Memorial Day weekend. Last year, over the holiday weekend, more than 875 vessels passed through the locks and dams.

“We recommend you boat sober,” said Jones. “Of course, the waterways officers will be out and about checking.”

Another thing to keep in mind this weekend is lightning. The most lightning strikes happen between Noon and 6 p.m. According to the National Lightning Safety Council, more than 72% of the lightning deaths occurred in June, July, and August, with Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays having slightly more deaths than other days of the week. From 2006 to 2023, there were 41 fishing deaths and 26 boating deaths caused by lightning.

While it’s rare to get struck by lighting while out on a boat, Jones was it’s important to be aware.

“We always recommend that you check the weather ahead of time and while out on your vessel if possible,” said Jones. “If you’re close enough to hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.”

During this National Safe Boating Week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is also raising awareness about fixed-crest dams.

“All kayakers and those on paddle crafts should beware of fixed-crest dams,” said Jones. “It’s a hazard specific to the Pittsburgh region. All three rivers have some type of fixed-crest dam along the way. They create an optical illusion, and they’re very difficult to see from the water. You want to make sure you pay attention to all buoys and signage.

