MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A house in McKeesport collapsed in an overnight fire.

The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. at Jenny Lind and Federal Street.

A total of four houses caught fire. Officials said they were all vacant, and work was being done on two of the homes.

No injuries were reported.

