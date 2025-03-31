Body camera video shows Uniontown police officer helping rescue woman from burning home

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Brand new body camera video shows the moments a police officer helped a woman escape her burning home.

The fire broke out Saturday evening at a home on Evans Street in Uniontown. As Channel 11 previously reported, a woman was on the roof when first responders arrived.

The video we obtained shows that a Uniontown police officer was the first to arrive on scene. He first grabbed a fire extinguisher out of the trunk of his car and tried to put out the flames on the second floor of the home, then went back outside and helped the firefighter safely get the woman down from the roof.

The fire was contained to a single room, but the cause remains under investigation.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. A man got out of the house unharmed.

