Firefighters rescue woman from roof while battling flames at house in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a woman from a roof while battling a house fire in Uniontown.

Fayette County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Evans Street at 7:55 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a fire at a house.

When firefighters arrived, a woman was on the roof. They were able to get her down safely using a ladder. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A man was also inside the house but got out unharmed.

“The fire was pretty much contained to a room and a half on the second floor,” said City of Uniontown Fire Chief Scott Conn.

Crews are working to salvage what they can from the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

