WEST BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — A body was found in the Monongahela River in Washington County on Wednesday afternoon.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco says a barge operator found the body floating in the river near West Brownsville around 4:30 p.m.

The person has not yet been identified. The death is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

