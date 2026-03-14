Boil water advisory issued for parts of Beaver County following power outage

Parts of Beaver County are under a boil water advisory.

On Saturday, the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa issued a boil water advisory for Raccoon Township and Potter Township.

The advisory comes after a power outage at the Raccoon Township Booster Station, the authority says.

Customers in the impacted area are told not to drink the water without boiling it first.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute and let cool before using, the authority says. Customers can also use bottled water.

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