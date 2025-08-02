Boil water advisory issued for portion of Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water has issued a boil water advisory for customers in a portion of Washington County.

Officials say a loss of positive water pressure was measured Saturday morning because of a water main break in the Avella area. Because of the risk of contamination due to backflow, customers in the affected area are told to boil their water.

The advisory affects about 310 customer connections in parts of Cross Creek Township, Independence Township, Jefferson Township and West Middletown Borough in Pennsylvania American Water’s western Washington County service area.

Customers can see a map of the affected area by clicking here and entering their address.

Officials say water buffaloes will be available for residents beginning at 3 p.m. at the West Middletown Fire Department, located at 19 East Main St. in Avella, and at the Independence Township Communicated Center, located at 11 School Court in Avella. Customers should bring their own containers.

Service line water should not be consumed without first being boiled, officials say. To do so, bring all water to a rolling boil for one minute and let it cool before using. Bottled water is also sufficient.

If not treated correctly, service line water may contain organisms that cause disease. People who have or care for those with an increased health risk should seek advice from a health care adviser.

Pennsylvania American Water officials say the main break is being repaired, and water quality samples are being tested. Officials will provide future updates as they become available.

©2025 Cox Media Group