NFL Draft turns Pittsburgh into melting pot of football fans far & wide

PITTSBURGH — The NFL Draft is drawing fans from all over the region and across the globe.

“We flew twelve hours.”

A long trip but well worth it for Raiders’ fan Alex from Central California.

“It’s awesome. It’s super cool. I’ve always wanted to come here. The atmosphere is really awesome,” he said. “The Raiders have the number one overall pick and I want to see it live.”

He wasn’t the only West Coast traveler.

“It’s beautiful. It’s absolutely beautiful. We ate at Primanti Bros. I’m sure I mispronounced it,” Jeff Carpenter said. He’s here to cheer on the 49ers.

From the Golden State to the Great White North.

“I was elected as the International Fan of the Year by the Buffalo Bills,” Darryl Russell from Ontario, Canada said.

He gets to announce a Bills draft pick this weekend and says he’s impressed by Pittsburgh.

“Beautiful city. Beautiful.”

It’s not just fans from far away taking in the sights and sounds.

“It looks really good. I like what they did with Market Square. They did a good job,” Bille Robinson said. She lives near Monroeville.

“The draft is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Patrick Robinson from Pittsburgh said.

For some, attending the draft is a dream come true. For others, it’s the beginning of one.

“I’m just waiting for my name to be called one day,” a little boy told us.

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