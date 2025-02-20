Bomb threat targets Park Elementary School in Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. — An Allegheny County elementary school was the target of a bomb threat early Thursday.

Steel Valley School District superintendent Bryan M. Macuga said Park Elementary School received an anonymous bomb threat overnight. The Munhall Police Department launched an investigation and began to sweep the entire building to ensure there was no threat to students or staff.

Munhall police determined students and staff could enter safely after completing the sweep and the school day will go on as scheduled

“The safety and security of our students and staff is top priority for the Steel Valley School District. The district will continue to work with the Munhall Police Department and any other necessary law enforcement organizations to continue this investigation and hand out the appropriate discipline to the perpetrator or perpetrators,” Macuga said in a statement.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

