Bond revoked for man accused of breaking Pittsburgh police officer’s leg during South Side fight

PITTSBURGH — The man accused of breaking the leg of a Pittsburgh police officer is back behind bars. A judge revoked his bond on Thursday.

The district attorney’s office and the police chief were both upset that the man accused of assaulting that officer was allowed to post 10% of $10,000, which is just $1,000 cash, and then walk out of jail.

So they asked a judge to step in and review the case.

Jonathan Morin is accused of assaulting a Pittsburgh police officer who was breaking up a fight at a bar on the South Side earlier this month.

Sgt. Andrew Robinson broke his leg and ankle trying to break up the brawl.

Morin was charged with aggravated assault, but a district judge agreed to release him on a $10,000 bond.

That drew sharp criticism from Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto.

“I have men and women who sacrifice a lot for this city and keeping the community safe, and they don’t deserve to be, should never be treated as disposable,” Scirotto said.

Scirotto told Chief Investigator Rick Earle he called the district judge who set the bond. He says the judge told him he made a mistake reviewing the case

“Let me be certain, I will challenge the judicial system and those that live in it, if it benefits the safety of my officers, if be damned if they like it or not, but do the right thing,” Scirotto said.

Meantime, DA Stephen Zappala filed a motion requesting a bond modification hearing.

At that hearing at the Allegheny County Courthouse on Thursday, the officer testified about his injuries.

Morin’s attorney says he never intended to hurt the officer and was only trying to help his brother.

After hearing the evidence the judge revoked Morin’s bond, sending him straight to jail.

Scirotto released a statement saying he was pleased with the judge’s decision.

“This was the appropriate outcome for the violent behavior...It shows the judiciary values our officers’ safety and that attacks on them will not be tolerated,” Scirotto said.

Morin’s attorney says he will likely file an appeal in the bond decision.

His preliminary hearing was postponed on Wednesday.

