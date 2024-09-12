South Side bar shutting down after officer broke ankle trying to stop a fight, DA says

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates is pressing the Allegheny County District Attorney for answers about ongoing problems on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Wednesday, we learned the owner of Oddballs is closing the bar after a brawl over the weekend left a police officer with a broken ankle.

>> Leaders calling on DA to close South Side bar after officer breaks ankle trying to stop a fight

DA Stephen Zappala told Chief Investigator Rick Earle that he didn’t give the owner a choice.

Zappala said he told him he’ll either close down, or he’ll be shut down.

Zappala said that since May, police had been called to the bar 11 times for fights and other problems.

Despite the implementation of a dedicated South Side entertainment patrol by the city, Zappala believes there are still not enough officers assigned to Carson Street.

For several years now, city police have struggled with manpower issues.

Zappala is suggesting the possibility of turning this area into a regional assets district operated jointly by the city and county and making it eligible for special funding.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto spoke with Earle as well and called it a great day for the South Side when a problematic business owner is held accountable for their customer’s behavior.

