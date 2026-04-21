Born into Black and Gold: Babies swaddled in Terrible Towels at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital Pep Rally

PITTSBURGH — UPMC Magee Womens Hospital welcomed some of the area’s newest Steelers fans and honored the coming draft.

The hospital held a small pep rally in the nursery on Monday.

It featured a group of newborns swaddled in the iconic Terrible Towel.

Steelers legend Charlie Batch was also on hand for the celebrations.

“This is what the true meaning is when people talk about ‘You are literally born into Steelers Nation.’ When you see the young babies that are here, this is something that’s really the experience of a lifetime,” Batch said. “Hopefully, they get to experience some good things with the Steelers over the years.”

Batch added that he believes the rally will give the newborns’ parents a story to tell for years to come.

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