Both Ohio senators calling for voluntary disease registry for East Palestine residents

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Both U.S. Senators from Ohio are calling for the creation of a voluntary disease registry for residents in East Palestine.

Senators Sherrod Brown and J.D. Vance say the registry would help monitor and address health issues that could stem from the toxic train derailment in February 2023, when vinyl chloride was released into the air.

Both senators said they’ve received multiple requests for some sort of long-term health tracking.

President Joe Biden will visit East Palestine on Friday.

