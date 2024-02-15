Local

Both Ohio senators calling for voluntary disease registry for East Palestine residents

Both Ohio senators calling for voluntary disease registry for East Palestine residents FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio, are still on fire on Feb. 4, 2023. The major freight railroads all promised safety improvements after the fiery derailment in eastern Ohio one year ago, but they have yet to make a meaningful improvement in the safety statistics and efforts to reform the industry have stalled in Congress. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Both U.S. Senators from Ohio are calling for the creation of a voluntary disease registry for residents in East Palestine.

>> East Palestine Train Derailment: Exclusive sit down with Norfolk Southern CEO nearly 1 year later

Senators Sherrod Brown and J.D. Vance say the registry would help monitor and address health issues that could stem from the toxic train derailment in February 2023, when vinyl chloride was released into the air.

>> LATEST: Some residents return to East Palestine after train derailment, others hesitant to go back

Both senators said they’ve received multiple requests for some sort of long-term health tracking.

President Joe Biden will visit East Palestine on Friday.

