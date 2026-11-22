WASHINGTON, Pa. — City Mission held its annual “Boxes of Love” distribution Friday, providing community members with a turkey and a box of Thanksgiving side dishes.

The distribution originally began with only a few hundred turkeys. The nonprofit organization has since expanded the program to send out more than 700 turkeys to people in need.

Anne Wightman, community outreach coordinator for City Mission, credited donors for making the holiday meals possible.

“We’re only able to do it with donations from churches, individuals, corporations,” Wightman said. “Two thousand turkeys, one turkey or a couple hundred turkeys, they’re all going to where they need to be.”

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