ARNOLD, Pa. — The City of Arnold Police Department shared new details two days after a struggle inside the police station sent an officer to the hospital.

In a social media post Saturday, Arnold police thanked the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau and New Kensington Police Department for helping that officer after a man with a warrant allegedly attacked him Thursday.

Police say the officer tried to arrest Justin Moore, 45, of Arnold, who was wearing body armor and carrying a gun in a leg holster at the time.

The night before, Moore had displayed a gun at police after calling them for a domestic incident involving his wife, Arnold Chief of Police Robert Haus told Channel 11. Officers stood down to de-escalate the situation.

When Moore arrived at the station the next day, he didn’t know police had a warrant for his arrest over the previous incident, Haus said.

According to Arnold police, Moore drew the gun from his holster and tackled the arresting officer to the ground. The officer controlled the gun and called for help.

A Westmoreland County detective and New Kensington officers arrived shortly afterward to help arrest Moore.

Moore is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on his warrant. Charges are pending against him for the “assault and attempted murder of our officer,” Arnold police’s post reads.

The officer, meanwhile, wasn’t seriously injured and has been released from the hospital.

“Our officer showed tremendous composure, determination and professionalism during a dangerous encounter,” Arnold police said.

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