Boy, 12, flown to hospital after Mercer County golf cart crash

STONEBORO, Pa. — A boy was flown to a hospital after a golf cart crash in Mercer County.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the crash happened on June 29 at around 8:35 p.m. on Fairgrounds Road in Stoneboro Borough.

Investigators say the golf cart with a 12-year-old boy driving and a 12-year-old boy as a passenger was traveling south on Fairgrounds Road when the passenger grabbed the steering wheel and pulled it toward the floor. This caused the golf cart to abruptly turn into a ditch, then rotate approximately 180 degrees.

The report states the driver was able to jump from the golf cart onto an embankment, but the passenger was ejected from the driver’s side and fell into the ditch. Then, the golf cart overturned and landed on top of him.

He was flown to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with suspected serious injuries. His current condition is not known.

The driver was not hurt.

