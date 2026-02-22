Boy, 7, dies after being hit by vehicle in Greene County

A 7-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Greene County on Saturday.

Per a Pennsylvania State Police report, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on South Eighty Eight Road in Monongahela Township, Greene County.

Troopers say the 7-year-old boy was walking westbound across the road when he was hit by a Honda HRV driven by a 92-year-old man.

The boy later died of his injuries.

PSP says the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group